The 36th-annual Art in the Park showcases 170 fine artists, the Chalk Spot, Children’s Art Alley and plenty of entertainment for the entire family in Glover Park on Marietta Square, 50 N. Park Square, Marietta.
The festival will be Sept. 3-5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
The only fine art festival in Cobb County, the outdoor, family-friendly event regularly welcomes more than 45,000 attendees. A portion of the proceeds from festival benefits the Marietta Business Association, serving as its largest fundraiser.
The Artist Market welcomes 170 artists working in mediums including watercolor, acrylic, oil, pastel, pottery, woodworking, glass, photography, textiles and jewelry in fine metals and precious stones. All art is hand crafted, and artists are invited by an independent jury of art professionals. At the artist booths, not only can visitors browse and purchase art, they also have the chance to talk with the artists, some of whom offer demonstrations during the festival for a behind-the-scenes experience. Artists also offer the opportunity for shoppers to commission pieces.
Chalk Spot is an interactive street art display for children that benefits the Marietta High School Visual Arts Club. This feature gives kids the chance to design a one-of-a-kind masterpiece in a three-foot-square space on the closed street. Chalk Spot takes place on Sept. 3 only from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but the art will remain on display throughout the weekend, weather permitting. All participants get a box of sidewalk chalk. Supplies will be limited, and spots are available on a first come, first served basis. Chalk Spot registration is $10.
The Children’s Art Alley is a free, interactive make and take area located on Roswell Street on the southeast corner of the park.
Local restaurants along the Square will offer a variety of cuisine will provide indoor and outdoor seating for dining. Beer, wine, soft drinks and water will also be sold throughout the festival.
The gazebo welcomes local singer/songwriters throughout the three-day weekend. All live music performances at Art in the Park are free to enjoy. Bench seating is available or attendees can bring a blanket or chairs.
Admission is free. The Marietta City Hall Parking Deck at 205 Lawrence Street has free weekend parking. Free on-street parking is available around Marietta Square. Additional pay parking is available in the decks located at Waddell and Lawrence streets.
For more information, visit http://www.artparkmarietta.com/ or call 404-966-8497.
