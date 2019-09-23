Art in the Dark will be Oct. 4 from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at the Art Place-Mountain View, 3330 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.
This one night interactive event will feature hands-on activities, art installations, performance art, a glow wall and theater in the dark. Work will be displayed inside the gallery as well as outside in the back lawn/garden area.
Participants will also be able to make glowing art, take pictures in front of the glow wall and play special glow games.
General admission tickets are $5. For those 21 years old and older, general admission plus one drink ticket is $10 and general admission plus two drink tickets is $15.
To purchase tickets, visit artplacemarietta.org/store/art-in-the-dark-ticket.
For more information, call 770-509-2700.
