The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta Street SE in Marietta, is hosting an online auction - Art and The Finer Things.
The auction features original artist works ranging in style, subject matter, genre and medium. Each work has been donated by prominent artists. The auction will also feature fine jewelry and sports memorabilia.
Money raised from the auction will be used to fund the MCMA vault renovation project which will be begin in early 2023.
The current vault needs expansion, modernization and significant renovations to keep up with current industry standards. These upgrades will allow the Museum to better preserve history and care for treasured objects so that they may be enjoyed and studied by future generations.
Auction items can be viewed in person at the Museum in the Northside Hospital Boardroom and/or online. Bidders view and place their bids by going to auction.mariettacobbartmuseum.org.
The auction will close on April 30 at 9 p.m.
