Around the Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. the second Monday of the month at the Kemp Memorial Library, 4029 Due West Road in Marietta, for discussions on a different genre or theme.

For the June 13 session, participants are asked to read a biography or memoir and bring the book to the meeting for the discussion. Refreshments will be served. No registration required.

Themes for upcoming Around the Library Book Club meetings, all starting at 1 p.m., are Cozy Mysteries on July 11, Summer Reads on Aug. 8 and Pick Your Favorite Author on Sept. 12.

For more information, call 770-528-2527 or visit cobbcat.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In