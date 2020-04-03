Atlanta Gas Light reminds members of the Georgia community, whether they are a professional excavator or do-it-yourself homeowner, state law requires a call to 811 before starting any outdoor digging project.
According to Common Ground Alliance, a national advocacy organization focused on preventing damage to underground infrastructure, there are nearly 20 million miles of underground utility lines in the U.S. This critical infrastructure, including natural gas, electric, water, sewer and fiber optic cable, is damaged every few minutes because someone made the mistake of digging without calling 811 first.
A free call made to 811 notifies the appropriate utility companies of the intent to dig. Professional locators are then sent free of charge to the requested digging site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags and/or spray paint.
If Atlanta Gas Light has natural gas pipelines in the area, their approximate location will be marked with yellow paint and/or flags.
Once all lines have been marked, it is important that residents and excavators respect the marks and use the appropriate tools to dig with care according to legal, safe digging practices.
If a natural gas line is damaged accidentally or the distinctive rotten-egg odor associated with natural gas is present, call 911 or the Atlanta Gas Light 24-hour emergency phone line at 877-427-4321 from a safe location. Do not operate any machinery or equipment that might cause a spark or create an open flame.
For more information, visit atlantagaslight.com.
