Cobb Collaborative leads the Prevent Child Abuse Georgia local council for Cobb County.
Cobb Collaborative educates, engages and empowers local people and organizations to improve outcomes for children and families in Cobb County. In this role as Prevent Child Abuse Cobb, the Collaborative works to bolster prevention efforts and awareness of child abuse and neglect in the community.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time to deepen understanding of what helps families thrive. This year’s theme is Building Together.
In support of Child Abuse Prevention Month, Cobb Collaborative will be distributing free awareness kits to local nonprofits, businesses, faith-based organizations and individuals who
want to join in awareness, advocacy and action in preventing child abuse and neglect. These kits will contain items such as Pinwheels for Prevention, car magnets, lapel pins and
informational flyers that are available in both English and Spanish.
Pinwheels for Prevention are a symbol of child abuse prevention efforts. These blue pinwheels represent the notions of playfulness, joy and childhood.
“The whimsy of pinwheels reminds us of what a happy childhood should be, what every child should experience," said Cobb Collaborative Executive Director Irene Barton. "We would love to see many pinwheels across Cobb County as we all work together to prevent child abuse and improve outcomes for children and families.”
