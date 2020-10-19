The Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team held an appreciation barbeque lunch on Oct. 16 to honor local police, firemen, EMT’s and military personnel.
The Capital City Home Loans grilling food truck served up burgers and hotdogs with a variety of sides sponsored by other local partners.
Attendees could use the “social distancing patio” to enjoy their meal or take it on the road. Event sponsors and members of the Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team served 85-plus guests.
Additional sponsors for the event included Arrow Exterminators, First American Home Warranty, Amerispec Home Inspection, Chick-fil-A East Lake, Panera Bread and Perrie & Associates. Local Cobb County and surrounding area first responders, police, fire, detective units and military were all invited. Lunch was also packed up and delivered to Cobb County 911 dispatch.
For more information, visit www.JaniceOverbeck.com.
