The Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team will hold an appreciation lunch to honor local Cobb County and surrounding area first responders, police, fire, detective units, EMTs and military veterans on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Capital City Home Loans grilling food truck will serve up burgers and hotdogs with a variety of sides sponsored by other local partners. Attendees are welcome to use the “social distancing patio” to enjoy their meal or take it on the road. Other sponsors for the event will include Arrow Exterminators, Amerispec Home Inspection, Chick-fil-A East Lake, The Hathaway Agency-Farmers Insurance, 2-10 Home Warranty, JG Artisan Painting and Perrie & Associates.
For more information, visit www.JaniceOverbeck.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.