The Vision To Learn mobile clinic is visiting Cobb public libraries during summer break.
Vision To Learn is a national nonprofit that provides free eye exams and free glasses for children in low-income areas.
The summer break clinic visits will operate under health and safety protocols of Vision To Learn and Cobb County. Registration is required and space is limited. For the registration forms for each date and location, visit cobbcat.org/tag/vision-to-learn/.
Vision To Learn has staged mobile clinic visits at Cobb libraries since mid-2018. These events are part of Cobb County Public Libraries’ collaboration with Learn4Life, the Metro Atlanta Regional Education Partnership, for improving “cradle to career” success.
For more information, visit cobbcat.org or call 770-528-2320.
