Marietta Parks and Recreation Department announced that the application for the 2022 Let Freedom Ring July 4th Parade is now open.

School bands, military units, civic organizations, beauty queens, local Boys and Girl Scout clubs, area businesses and others can sign up online to be a part of this year’s parade.

Parade applicants should apply online. The deadline to apply is May 27 at 5 p.m. To register for the parade, visit https://cityofmarietta.formstack.com/forms/fourth_of_july_parade.

For more information, call 770-794-5601 or visit http://www.mariettaga.gov/194/Fourth-of-July-Celebration.

