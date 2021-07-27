High school students in rising grades 9-11 are encouraged to apply for the Inaugural Cobb County Youth Commission.
This is an opportunity to learn about local government, engage in civic affairs and become leaders of change in the community. It is also great experience to add to resumes or college applications.
The application process includes a recommendation from a community member - such as a teacher, counselor, principal, religious or community leader - who has known the youth for at least one year.
The program will include:
- Weekend of leadership development activities and learning about Cobb County agencies and programs.
- Three quarterly meetings that may include leadership development activities and community projects.
- Opportunities for participants to volunteer and gain leadership experience in Cobb County meetings, events or activities.
- A graduation ceremony.
Participants in this pilot program will provide input into the design of future youth commission programs.
The completed application, including the community member recommendation form, is due Aug. 20 by 5 p.m. To apply, visit cobbcounty.seamlessdocs.com/f/rls0kj6072pj.
