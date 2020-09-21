The Center for Family Resources is asking the community to help them reach their goal of providing 1,000 Thanks for Giving Food Boxes for 1,000 families for this year’s reimagined event.
Rather than hosting food drives throughout the area, supporters are asked to pack family food boxes themselves using a premade shopping list. The CFR is asking the community to get involved by becoming a Smart Stuffer Packing Partner or by sponsoring or donating to this year’s “I’m Thankful For…” giving campaign.
Celebrating its 35th year, Thanks for Giving provides everything a family needs to keep or create their own family traditions in ways that are meaningful to them.
Smart Stuffer Packing Partners will commit to donating pre-packed family food boxes ($60-$65 each) using a suggested shopping list, and deliver the completed boxes to a designated community drop-off location or to the IAM Local Lodge No. 7091032 in Marietta in November.
For more information, visit www.thecfr.org/t4g.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.