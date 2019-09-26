The Center for Family Resources will host a registration event for the organization’s 34th annual Thanks for Giving program and for Cobb Christmas from Oct. 15-16 at the Cobb County Civic Center.
Designed to help low-income families in Cobb alleviate some financial stressors during the holiday season, the programs will be registering individuals and families to receive a box of traditional Thanksgiving groceries plus extras for lunches while children are out of school for the holiday and for dependent children to receive age-appropriate Christmas gifts. The programs have served tens of thousands of Cobb residents since their inception.
Applicants are asked to bring to the event picture ID, a Social Security card or birth certificate, written verification of all household income for the previous four weeks, written verification of all unearned income and verification of residency. Applicants must be low income and live in Cobb County.
Cobb Christmas applicants must have dependent children, ages 1-15, living in the household with them.
For more information, call 770-428-2601 or visit www.TheCFR.org/t4g or www.cobbchristmas.net.
