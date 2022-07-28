The Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival, presented by the Williams Elleby Law Firm, will be Aug. 19 from 6 to 10 p.m. and Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Adams Park.
From its humble beginnings, Pigs & Peaches has grown into one of the region’s most beloved festivals attracting an estimated 65,000 attendees annually.
Now in its 21st year, the festival features two days of music, food, cold beer and interactive family fun. Attendees will find over 100 vendors, exhibitor and contestant booths, a Kid Zone full of inflatables, amusements and attractions, tons of tasty treats and a lineup of live entertainment and street performers.
At the heart of the festival is a Kansas City Barbeque Society sanctioned competition, which is also recognized as an official Georgia BBQ Championship event. Additional cooking events include a Backyard contest for amateurs, Anything Butt and Peach Dessert contests. Over $16,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded to contest winners.
Music headliners on the Main Stage include the Georgia Thunderbolts and the Paul Hand Band. Supporting acts include The Relics, Leah Belle Faser, Run Katie Run, School of Rock East Cobb, School of Rock West Cobb and Courtney Dickinson.
Musicians on the Local Stage include Bettin on the Mule, The Shetlands, The Steven Brooks Band, Tastebud, Trevor Startt, Bach to Rock’s 30 Watts, Stephanie Berlanga and Dusty Roads Duo.
Kennesaw Parks & Recreation also announced the City’s first-ever Corn Hole tournament, presented by the Williams Elleby Law Firm. The tournament will run in conjunction with the Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival with five divisions: Adult & Child (12 & under), Adult & Child (13-17), Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced. The tournament is round robin format and each team will play a minimum of five games. The tournament will follow standard ACL rules
and elimination scoring.
The event will conclude on Aug. 20 with a fireworks finale, beginning at 9:30 p.m.
The event will be held rain or shine. Admission is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.