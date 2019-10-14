The Marietta Daily Journal Gobble Jog has turned into an annual tradition for thousands of people from all over the world.
In 2018, there were 10,000 people that came from 45 states, including Hawaii, to participate in the day of costumes, music, races, family time and festivities.
The Gobble Jog is one of America's largest Thanksgiving Day races. It is hosted by Marietta-based MUST Ministries on Marietta Square to raise money for area residents in poverty.
"People tell us it's one of the most enjoyable outings they attend all year," said Ike Reighard, president and CEO of MUST Ministries. "There is a sense of family and friends on Thanksgiving Day combined with the deep desire to help their neighbors in need.”
Now in its 17th year, the event raises funds for those in poverty in an eight-county area. MUST, in its 48th year of service to those in need, provides groceries, hot meals, emergency shelter, housing, summer lunches for children, workforce development, clothing, toy shops and neighborhood pantries in 33 schools. The results of the Gobble Jog are critical to serving the 33,000 people a year who receive help from MUST.
Participants can sign up at www.gobblejog.org to run or walk the 10K, 5K, 1M or Tot Trot, which is for ages 8 and younger.
Individuals also have the opportunity to generate even more support on an individual fundraising page. Teams of 10 or more make up at least a fourth of the race participants. Some of the larger teams - like Cornerstone Prep Academy, LGE and CW Matthews - feature more than 100 runners.
“Teams have so much fun taking team pictures, wearing company, church or school shirts and seeing all of their friends on Thanksgiving morning,” Reighard said.
“This family event has developed with so many enjoyable features, like the costume contest and the VIP runners sponsored by Big Peach Running Company,” Reighard said. “When you add $50 to your registration fee, you’ll receive VIP treatment including admission to the warm VIP area, premium snacks and beverages, a special race shirt and indoor bathrooms.”
Even people who are out of town or trapped in a cooking frenzy for the holiday can participate.
“Register to be a phantom runner and we’ll even send you a T-shirt,” Reighard said.
This year’s presenting sponsors are Superior Plumbing and WellStar.
Registered runners can pick up their race numbers and t-shirts on Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cobb Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta.
