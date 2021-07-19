Keep Cobb Beautiful staff will host a household hazardous waste collection event on Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon at Jim Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road in Marietta.
Hazardous waste such as mercury, aerosols, batteries, household cleaners, flammables, photo chemicals, lawn care products, fluorescent light bulbs, paint and paint-related products and swimming pool chemicals will be accepted. Items that will not be accepted include ammunition, pharmaceuticals, agricultural waste, radioactive materials, biohazardous waste and biomedical waste.
A recommended arrival time will be assigned during online registration.
In order to keep the event free, KCB will enforce the limit of 10 gallons of paint per vehicle. KCB staff has the right to reject items in excess of this amount. Participant do not need to add anything to paint like kitty litter or sand.
No commercial vehicles or waste from businesses will be accepted.
For more information, visit keepcobbbeautiful.org or call 770-528-1135.
