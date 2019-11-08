The Art Station at Big Shanty Park, 2050 Kennesaw Due West Road NW in Kennesaw, will host their annual Holiday Market.
The market offers unique, handcrafted items from over 40 local artists. Participants can shop local for a wide variety of items, including jewelry, ornaments, jams and pottery.
The preview shop is open now until Nov. 16. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The full shopping experience will open Nov. 19 through Dec. 14. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The Art Station will also have Shop Small Saturday on Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, call 770-514-5930 or visit artstationcobb.org.
