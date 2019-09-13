The Marietta Daily Journal Gobble Jog, a day of costumes, music, races, family time and festivities, has turned into an annual tradition for thousands of people from all over America.
Last year, 10,000 people came from 45 states, including Hawaii, to participate.
One of America's largest Thanksgiving Day races, hosted by Marietta-based MUST Ministries on Marietta Square, is the largest local fundraiser for area residents in poverty.
The race is surrounded by a street festival atmosphere, according to MUST president and CEO Ike Reighard.
“People tell us it’s one of the most enjoyable outings they attend all year," Reighard said. "There is a sense of family and friends on Thanksgiving Day combined with the deep desire to help their neighbors in need. What better day to show thankfulness and help others?”
Now in its 17th year, the event raises funds for those in poverty in an eight-county area. MUST, in its 48th year of service, provides groceries, hot meals, emergency shelter, housing, summer lunches for children, workforce development, clothing, toy shops and neighborhood pantries in 33 schools.
Participants can sign up to run or walk the 10K, 5K, 1M or Tot Trot, which is open to ages eight and younger.
Some of the money raised comes from individuals who set up personal fundraising pages and help MUST gain more support. The charity is hoping more people help raise funds this year to support those in poverty, Reighard said. The event is critical to serving the 33,000 people a year who receive help from MUST.
Teams of 10 or more make up at least a fourth of the race participants. Some of the larger teams - like Cornerstone Prep Academy, LGE and CW Matthews feature more than 100 runners.
“Teams have so much fun taking team pictures, wearing company, church or school shirts and seeing all of their friends on Thanksgiving morning,” Reighard said. “This family event has developed with so many enjoyable features, like the costume contest and the VIP runners sponsored by Big Peach Running Company. When you add $50 to your registration fee, you’ll receive VIP treatment including admission to the warm VIP area, premium snacks and beverages, a special race shirt and indoor bathrooms.”
Reighard explained that even people who are out of town or trapped in a cooking frenzy can participate by registering as a phantom runner and MUST will send them a t-shirt.
This year’s presenting sponsors are Superior Plumbing and WellStar.
Registered runners can pick up their race numbers and t-shirts on Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cobb Civic Center.
The lowest registration prices go up on Oct. 1. To register, visit www.gobblejog.org.
