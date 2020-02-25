The Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team’s non-profit JO Gives will host a celebrity poker night to benefit the Emory ALS Center.
This 3rd Annual Fred Seidell Memorial ALS Texas Hold’em Tournament will take place on Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. at the team's office, 2249 Roswell Road in Marietta.
This tournament is part of the Ed Tessaro National Texas Hold’em Tournament, which will give the first place winner of Saturday's game an all expenses paid trip to the Ritz Carlton at Lake Oconee where they will have a seat at the tournament finals on June 9.
Celebrity host Terance Mathis of the Atlanta Falcons and his sports celebrity guests, Corey Patterson, Jessie Tuggle, Victor Green, Maurice “Mo” Tyler and Bob Whitfield, will be joining them this year.
Mathis has lost several friends and fellow NFL players to ALS and is very passionate about finding a cure. Janice Overbeck lost her father to ALS in 2015. She works closely with the ALS Center at Emory University to raise funds and support research for a cure.
The event will also feature food, drinks, photo booth, silent auction and a raffle for a Big Green Egg package. All of the funds raised during the event will be donated to the Emory ALS Research Center in Atlanta.
For more information, visit www.JOgives.com/poker.
