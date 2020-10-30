Due to potential inclement weather, the Cool Cops and Cars event has been rescheduled from Sunday to Nov. 8 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Cobb County Safety Village, 1220 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta.
Participants can enjoy a large car show, a Touch-a-Truck experience, a kids costume contest, music, food trucks, raffles, giveaways and demonstration by the Cobb County Motors Unit.
There is a $10 fee to enter a vehicle in the car show and paid in cash at the time of the event. Spectators are free. All proceeds go toward the Community Affairs SWAT Santa operation.
For more information, contact Sgt. White at Larry.White@cobbcounty.org or Ofc. Granell at Raymond.Granell-Reyes@cobbcounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.