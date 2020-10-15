The Cobb County Police Community Affairs Unit will host the annual Cool Cars and Cops Car Show will be Nov. 1 from noon to 4 p.m.
The event will be held at the Cobb County Safety Village, 1220 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta.
Participants can enjoy a large car show, a Touch-a-Truck experience, a kids costume contest, prizes and food trucks.
The Community Affairs Unit is looking for club and individual car enthusiasts to display all types of cars - classics, exotics, tuners and projects. There is a $10 entry fee per vehicle. All fees raised support SWAT Santa hosted by the Community Affairs Unit.
For more information or to reserve a car spot, contact Raymond.Granell-Reyes@CobbCounty.org or Larry.White@CobbCounty.org.
