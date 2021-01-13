The annual Cobb 4-H Plant Sale Fundraiser raises funds for 4-H youth development and ANR programming.
Plant sale pre-orders will be taken through March 5 at the Cobb County Extension Office. There are limited quantities of all varieties. Plants are sold on a first come, first serve basis. Plant sale pick up day will be March 20 at 9 a.m. at 1 p.m. from at the Jim Miller Park covered arena.
To pre-order plants, stop by the Cobb County Extension Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Orders can be placed in person with a Visa, MasterCard, Discover Card, cash, check or money order. Participants can also mail their plant sale order form with a check or money order to the office at 678 South Cobb Drive, Suite 200 in Marietta. All checks need to be made payable to Cobb Extension/4-H.
