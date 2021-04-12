Kennesaw State University's Museum of History and Holocaust Education will have the virtual opening celebration for Anne Frank in Translation exhibit on May 5 from noon to 1 p.m.
This free virtual presentation by Gillian Walnes Perry will accompany the opening of the exhibit. Perry is author of the 2018 book "The Legacy of Anne Frank" and served as the director of the Anne Frank Trust, U.K., from its inception in 1990 until her retirement in 2016.
The virtual presentation will be via Zoom. To register, visit https://kennesaw-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAqfu2pqD4tGdD6vQAjDinGvLrM1ATanten.
On view at the Athenaeum Gallery in Sturgis Library at KSU starting on April 21, the exhibit focuses on the preservation and publication of Anne Frank’s diary. This traveling exhibit illuminates the process of commemoration and the role played by editors, publishers, translators, playwrights, curators, composers and performers in telling Anne's story. For a limited time, the exhibit will be paired with books and manuscripts from the collection of the Bentley Rare Book Museum as well as the original illustrations by KSU student Leonel Warren and Atlanta artist Kathy Knapp.
For more information about the exhibition, contact Adina Langer at alanger@kennesaw.edu. To make a reservation for the exhibit, contact Tony Howell at thowell5@kennesaw.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.