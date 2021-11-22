Anime Weekend Atlanta is a home run

Anime Weekend Atlanta, the largest Anime convention in the Southeast, and the 2021 World Series took place across the street from each other on Halloween weekend.
Coming back from a one-year hiatus, over 15,000 Anime enthusiasts came together in person for the four-day celebration.
“We were thrilled with the incredible support we received from the Cobb County public safety and transportation agencies who helped to safely navigate the record-breaking crowds that converged on the Galleria and Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre campuses,” said Michele Swann, general manager and CEO of the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority. “It was a true test of the infrastructure serving our venues, Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta.”
Anime Weekend Atlanta successfully took place Oct. 28-31 in conjunction with Major League Baseball’s World Series games 3, 4 and 5 at Truist Park, located directly across the pedestrian bridge from Cobb Galleria Centre. Approximately 2,500 hotel room nights were filled as a result of the Anime convention.
Anime Weekend Atlanta provides a place for fans of Japanese animation, manga and cosplay to come together as well as educate attendees about the history and culture. Panels, guest speakers, video games, cosplay galleries and artist alleys are a few of the activities that take place during the weekend.
Anime Weekend Atlanta held its first convention in 1995 and came to the Cobb Galleria Centre in 2003 with more than 4,500 attendees. It has been recognized as one of the most popular Japanese animation conventions in the U.S. and one of the top 10 attended anime conventions in North America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.