The Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club will have Andy Gaines, president of the Marietta Arts District, speak to the club on Monday at noon.
The event will be a virtual meeting. Gaines will talk about the economic impact of COVID- 19 on the arts community.
Participants must make a reservation to have access to the meeting.
For more information, email metromariettakiwanis1957@gmail.com and provide a name and e-mail to receive the access code to the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.