Kennesaw State University’s School of Music will host Anat Cohen Tentet with musical director Oded Lev-Ari on Saturday at 8 p.m.
The event will be held in Morgan Concert Hall in the Dr. Bobbie Bailey & Family Performance Center on the Kennesaw campus.
A featured artist in ArtsKSU Presents professional series, Grammy-nominated clarinetist-saxophonist Anat Cohen and the Tentet, a mix of ace New York players, will perform selections from their albums, Happy Song and Triple Helix.
The Tentet features Nadje Noordhuis, Nick Finzer, Owen Browder, James Shipp, Christopher Hoffman, Vitor Gonçalves, Sheryl Bailey, Tal Mashiach and Anthony Pinciotti.
Cohen has been declared Clarinetist of the Year by the Jazz Journalists Association every year since 2007. She has also been named the Top Clarinetist, Rising Star and Jazz Artist of the Year by Downbeat Magazine.
For tickets, visit ticketing.kennesaw.edu.
