The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Amphibians of metro-Atlanta from 11 to 11:30 a.m.
The interactive Zoom session will be facilitated by Shaundon Moore of the Cobb County Water System. Seniors can learn about the unique amphibians that call metro-Atlanta home, what separates them from other animals and how to identify them by sound and morphology.
The Zoom link will be emailed.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.