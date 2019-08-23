MARIETTA — The American Legion Post 29 in Marietta recently donated $105,000 from the proceeds of the 5th annual Veterans Memorial 5K and Military Appreciation Celebration to three veterans charities at its August meeting. Five years ago, the events were established in an effort to raise awareness of veterans’ issues and needs in Marietta and Cobb County, as well as to provide funding where possible to aid veterans charities supported by the American Legion Post 29. In the time since, the American Legion Post 29 has awarded more than $320,000 to charitable organizations.
The veterans charities awarded $35,000 each were the Shepherds Men – Share Military Initiative (a part of the Shepherd Spinal Hospital) which supports veterans and military personnel with PDST and other injuries associated with combat; the Georgia National Guard Foundation located in the Georgia National Guard Center in Marietta, which works with guard and military personnel with financial difficulties and other issues caused by pre- and post-deployment; and the Service Office of the American Legion Post 29, assisting local veterans in need of financial assistance with rent, transportation, utilities and other necessities.
This year’s Veterans Memorial 5k and Military Appreciation Celebration featured several events, including a motorcycle ride sponsored by the American Legion Riders, a wine tasting at the Marietta Wine Marietta and a concert at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre featuring popular performers Banks and Shane. The 5K race saw more than 400 runners and the Military Appreciation Celebration in Glover Park featured guest speakers Maj. Gen. Tom Carden of the Georgia National Guard and Mike Boyce, Cobb County Commission Chair. Music was provided by the Georgia Symphony Youth and Adult Orchestra.
Another highlight of the event was a live feed from Afghanistan provided by the Georgia Army National Guard, with 88 runners from the Georgia National Guard running a 5K simultaneously with participants on the Marietta Square. Touching moments were made as family members were able to speak with their loved ones via satellite.
The American Legion Post 29 in Marietta under the leadership of Commander Walt Cusick, the Legion family and the race committee thank their sponsors, volunteers, participants, charities and the citizens of Cobb and Marietta for supporting these events. Next year’s programs are scheduled for Saturday, May 23.
For more information, visit post29marietta.org.
