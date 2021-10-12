American Legion Post 29, 921 Gresham Avenue NE in Marietta, are hosting an all-you-can-eat breakfast fundraiser on Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m.

Proceeds will go to veterans and local charities supported by the American Legion Post 29. Cost is $10 per person dine in, $12 per person take out.

For more information, visit www.post29marietta.org.

