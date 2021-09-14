The American Legion Post 29, 921 Gresham Avenue NE in Marietta, will have an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast on Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m.
Cost is $10 per plate dine in and $12 per plate take out. All proceeds from the event go to support the veteran charities supported by the post.
For more information, visit www.post29marietta.org.
