The Horace Orr Post 29 of the American Legion in Marietta will host the 7th Annual Veterans Memorial 5k and Military Appreciation Celebration on Nov. 13.
The 5k will start at 7:30 a.m. on Marietta square. There will be prizes for all age groups, plus a wheel chair 5k, a 1k and tot trot.
The Military Appreciation Celebration at 10:30 a.m. in Glover Park will honor veterans and feature a performance by the Georgia Symphony Orchestra and Chorus. There will also be a wine tasting at the Marietta Wine Market on Marietta Square on Oct. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The purpose of the event is to raise awareness of veterans issues and needs in Marietta, Cobb County and throughout Georgia, plus promote Americanism, youth activities, community involvement and the American Legion. The charities supported by the 5k are the Georgia National Guard Foundation in Marietta, the Shepherds Men Share Military Initiative at the Shepherd Spinal Clinic in Atlanta and the Service Office of the American Legion Post 29 in Marietta.
Over $435,000 have been donated to these veterans charities in the past six years.
Register online at www.active.com or www.post29marietta.org. The cost for early registration is $30 until Oct. 20, $35 through Nov. 10 and $40 on race day.
