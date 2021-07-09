The American Legion Post 29, 921 Gresham Avenue NE in Marietta, recently announced the return of its popular All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast.
Hosted by the Sons of the American Legion, the event will take place July 17 from 8 to 11 a.m. Cost is $10 per plate dine-in, $12 per plate take-out.
For more information, visit www.post29marietta.org.
