The American Legion Horace Orr Post 29, 921 Gresham Avenue NE in Marietta, announced that the Legion Executive Committee held its monthly meeting on June 18 and voted to reopen the post on July 1.
For more information, call 770-427-5900 or visit post29marietta.org.
