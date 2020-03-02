The American Indian Artifact Show will be Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Roswell Street Baptist Church, 774 Roswell Street in Marietta.
The show, presented by Peach State Archaeological Society of Georgia, will feature 65 tables of American Indian artifacts. Admission is free.
For more information, call 404-704-4763.
