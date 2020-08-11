American Idol will host Idol Across America, its first-ever live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar.
The remote auditions will take place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., with Georgia's audition being Sunday.
For more information, visit www.americanidol.com/auditions.
