During Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the American Cancer Society is encouraging people to talk to their doctor about colorectal cancer screening tests.
Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death in the United States in men and women combined.
This year, an estimated 149,500 cases of colorectal cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S., and about 52,980 people will die from the disease. Black Americans have the highest colorectal cancer incidence and mortality rates of all racial groups in the U.S.
The ACS recommends individuals at average risk for colorectal cancer begin screening at age 45 years and continue through age 75 years, with more individualized decision making from ages 76 to 85 years based on health status/life expectancy, patient preferences and prior screening history. Regular adherence to screening with either stool testing (fecal immunochemical tests, highly sensitive guaiac-based tests or a multi-target stool DNA test) or structural exams (e.g., colonoscopy or computed tomography colonography) results in a similar reduction in premature colorectal cancer death over a lifetime.
For more information, visit cancer.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.