Online galas have become the norm during the pandemic and the American Cancer Society’s annual Atlanta Hope Ball is following suit.
This year’s ball, presented by Delta Air Lines, will be Saturday at 7 p.m. Hope Ball @ Home will stream live on the American Cancer Society YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/nYmSA-hLoAY.
The hour-long live stream will feature stories of hope, special guests and entertainment. WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News morning anchors Fred Blankenship and Linda Stouffer will emcee.
Cancer survivor Arthur Blank, co-founder of The Home Depot and owner of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, will receive the 2020 Hope Award and will be honored with tributes from well-known Atlanta business leaders.
The NFL Player’s Choir will perform “This Little Light of Mine.”
Mission moment features Jenn Hobby who shares the cancer journey of her young daughter, Reese, along with pediatric cancer researcher Dr. Ryan Summers, who works in the laboratory of ACS grant-funded researcher Dr. Douglas Graham at Emory Winship Cancer Institute.
Mixology break with Mercedes O'Brien, former cocktail director at Atlanta’s Gunshow restaurant and founder of Sippn’ at Home, a cocktail kit service. Mercedes will demonstrate how to make “Helen’s Hope” in honor of her grandmother who passed away from breast cancer.
Participants can experience a gala dinner from the comfort of home as Southern Belle’s Chef Joey Ward serves up a to-go feast. Order for Friday or Saturday pick up at https://southernbelleatl.com/AtHome. A portion of the proceeds benefit ACS.
Auctioneer Magen McRoberts will conduct an actual live auction. Participants can register to bid on silent and live auction items at https://atlhopeball2020.ggo.bid/. Five live auction items include East Lake Golf Club & PGA Superstore experience, Delta Air Lines getaway, Blalock Farms Hunting & Sporting escape, Silversea luxury cruise and St. Regis dinner for 12.
Up to and on event night, funds raised during the Hope Ball mission moment will support childhood cancer research in partnership with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.
Throughout the evening’s program, winners will be selected from photos on Facebook and Instagram for best selfie, best dressed and best food spread. Participants should use the hashtags: #HopeATLSelfie, #HopeATLBestDressed and #HopeATLSpread.
For more information, visit hopeball.org.
