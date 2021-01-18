The Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter is hosting a statewide Caregiver Resource Fair on Jan. 30 at 9:30 a.m.
The event is a virtual three-hour program that will help Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers find local resources and talk to experts who can explain and give more insight to the many programs available in the state of Georgia.
The program will include speakers from The Georgia Council of Community Ombudsman, The Georgia Hospice and Palliative Care Organization of Georgia, The Area Agencies on Aging, Elder Care Attorney and Legal Specialist, as well as representatives from the Alzheimer’s Association.
For more information or to register, call 800-272-3900 or visit http://bit.ly/CRF2021.
In addition to the Caregiver Resource Fair, the Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter hosts free virtual education training monthly. For more information, visit alz.org/Georgia.
