The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will “Light the World in Teal” on Nov. 5 to raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.
More than 250 landmarks in 44 American states and nine other countries have already signed up to “go teal” on Nov. 5. From iconic skyscrapers and sports stadiums to small town village halls, each one will be turning teal to shine a spotlight on Alzheimer’s disease.
A current list of participating structures can be found at www.lighttheworldinteal.com/light-a-building-teal.
Individuals can also participate in raising Alzheimer’s awareness by “going teal” on their own by wearing teal, posting photos on their social media platforms using the hashtag #AFALightTheWorldInTeal or by turning their Facebook cover profile/cover photo teal.
For more information, visit www.lighttheworldinteal.com.
