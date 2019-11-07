Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, an education program by the Alzheimer’s Association, will be held at North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw.
The program will presented on Nov. 15 from 11 a.m. to noon. Topics of the free program include the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, Alzheimer’s disease stages and risk factors, current research and treatments, and Alzheimer’s Association resources.
For more information, call 770-801-5320 or visit www.cobbcat.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.