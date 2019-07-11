Aloha to Aging will have its annual gala on Aug. 16 at Olde Towne Athletic Club, 4950 Olde Towne Parkway NE in Marietta.
In celebration of its 10th anniversary, Aloha to Aging's gala will focus on “Building Our Legacy.” The special guest speaker will be east Cobb resident Sarah Stanley Fallaw, PhD, and co-author of “The Next Millionaire Next Door."
The event will feature a reception and silent auction at 5 p.m. and a banquet dining, live auction and program at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $75 per person. Proceeds from the event will fund programs and services to ensure enhanced quality of life for seniors, their care partners and the community in metro Atlanta. Sponsorships are available.
Aloha to Aging Inc., a 501c3 organization, has been empowering family caregivers, aging care recipients, volunteers and the community. Due to the non-profit organization’s popularity and need in the community, Aloha to Aging has expanded its east Cobb County-based services and programs to include participants in a five-county area, including Cobb, Cherokee, DeKalb, Fulton and Paulding counties.
For more information, visit https://alohatoaging.org/annual-aloha-gala or info@alohatoaging.org.
