The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Allatoona Lake Project announced on March 30 that for the 2021/2022 season, hunters will be allowed to hunt in designated areas without requiring a permit.
Hunting permits will not be issued. All state and federal regulations will still apply and will be strictly enforced. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hunting area maps and copies of current hunting regulations may be viewed at the Allatoona Lake website, https://www.sam.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Recreation/Allatoona-Lake/Hunting/.
For more information, contact Park Ranger Dan Pingel at 678-721-6700 or daniel.j.pingel@usace.army.mil and follow USACE Allatoona Lake Facebook page @USACEAllatoonaLake for updated information.
