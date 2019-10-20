Clear your schedule on Friday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. for Trains, Tapas & Tastings, presented by Atlanta Bonded Warehouse at the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History (2829 Cherokee Street NW in downtown Kennesaw, 30144). The annual gala is a signature event for the Southern Museum.
“Trains, Tapas & Tastings is the largest fundraising event of the year for the Kennesaw Museum Foundation, which provides philanthropic, educational, and programmatic support to the Southern Museum,” said Dr. Richard Banz, executive director of the Southern Museum.
Sample the fare from local restaurants while supporting the educational mission of the museum.
“Not only will you have a great feeling in supporting such an excellent educational mission, the gala also provides guests an opportunity for reconnecting with old friends and making new ones. During this year’s event, restaurants from Kennesaw and Cobb County will supply small plates and desserts for attendees during a cocktail reception that also will feature a selection of beer, wine and spirits from local distilleries. Attendees can participate in a live auction and a prize pull. Ollie Patterson Music is providing entertainment for the evening,” Banz said.
The gala raises needed funds for the museum.
“This is a vital annual fundraising event for the Kennesaw Museum Foundation. The Foundation contributes annually toward the operational costs of the Southern Museum and has raised significant dollars for educational programming, historic artifact acquisition, and museum expansion,” Banz said.
The gala promises to be an extraordinary experience. “Any evening event inside the Southern Museum is truly memorable. The gala is an enjoyable social occasion that takes place within the exhibition galleries of the museum providing for a fascinating evening of entertainment and giving. How better to enjoy the grandeur of the General Locomotive and other significant artifacts from our nation’s history,” Banz said.
Tickets are $125 per person. Proceeds from the gala benefit the Kennesaw Museum Foundation in support of the Southern Museum, and all donations are tax-deductible. The dress for the event is formal.
For information on donating or sponsoring, contact Nichole Alexander at nalexander@kennesaw-ga.gov. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit southernmuseum.org.
