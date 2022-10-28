On Dec. 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History will be hosting a holiday event.
The event will feature activities for kids young and old, all of which are free with regular Museum admission. There will be a screening of The Polar Express at 11:15 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The 11:15 a.m. showing will conclude with the arrival of Rockin’ Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, who will be on-site and available for pictures in front of the The General locomotive from 1 to 4 p.m. The Golden Bells of Atlanta will perform at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Additional activities include letters to Santa, leather Christmas ornament stamping, printing Christmas cards with the Red Onion Printing Press, an interactive model train layout from the North Georgia
Tinplate Trackers and children’s crafts.
A train conductor will also be on-site to punch children’s tickets with an authentic ticket punch. Tickets will be provided to children with admission. Children are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas or winter clothing.
The Museum's store, the General Emporium, will host a holiday sale on Dec. 3 with 10% off all gift shop purchases, complimentary gift wrapping with purchase and a free pint glass with a $50 purchase. Museum members receive 25% off all gift shop purchases.
The General Emporium features a variety of exclusive Civil War and railroad objects, from clothing and collectibles to toys and model trains. They also have their own signature line of Lacy House jams, jellies and sauces.
