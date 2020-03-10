The Aviation History and Technology Center, 555 Perrin Road in Marietta, will host Airplanes and Aircrews on March 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will feature an assembly of former aircrew members alongside the aircraft they flew in. The featured aircrews will be answering questions about the aircraft as well as relaying their experiences in military and civilian aviation. Participants should bring their cameras and wear comfortable shoes.
Admission is a $5 per person at the gate. Active military and their families are free with proper identification.
The Aviation History and Technology Center, formerly The Aviation Wing of the Marietta Museum of History, is dedicated to honoring the legacy of aviation and military history in the local community. The museum features a variety of civilian and military aircraft from the latter half of the 20th century available for the public to explore.
For more information, email Brad@AHTC360.org or visit www.AHTC360.org.
