The reigning Miss Cobb County and Miss Cobb County’s Outstanding Teen recently passed their respective torches to a new pair of exemplary ladies.
Carley Vogel, 20, and Morgan Kennedy, 16, were crowned Miss Cobb County 2022 and Miss Cobb County’s Outstanding Teen 2022 in the 63rd annual Miss Cobb County competition at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre.
Vogel, a sophomore at Middle Tennessee State University, was crowned by the reigning Miss Cobb County, Holly Haynes, who was second runner-up to Miss Georgia.
Kennedy, a junior at Pebblebrook High School, was crowned by Megan Wright, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2021 and Miss Cobb County’s Teen 2020-21.
Haynes and Wright were both crowned in 2019, as there was no Miss Cobb County competition last year.
Contestants for Miss Cobb County were judged on private interview, talent, evening wear and onstage question/social impact initiative, according to Gene Phillips, president of the Miss Cobb County Scholarship Organization. Private interview and talent made up the lion’s share of contestants’ final scores, at 35 percent apiece.
Categories for the teen competition were private interview, talent, on-stage question/evening wear and fitness. Talent was the most consequential category, comprising 40 percent of teen contestants’ final score.
Vogel was chosen out of 10 candidates and received a $10,650 cash scholarship. Kennedy was chosen out of six competitors and received a $500 cash scholarship and $300 talent scholarship for a “well executed tap dance to ‘Survivor.’”
Vogel and Kennedy will be community ambassadors during the coming year leading to the state competition in Columbus next June.
The competition awarded a total of $15,150 in scholarships. The largest single award of the night, the Susan McGary Scholarship Fund, is dedicated to the memory of 27-year volunteer Susan McGary.
According to Phillips, the judges were: Christina McCauley Locandro, Miss Cobb County 2018; Allen Jue, a former IBM executive and father of Miss Cobb County’s Outstanding Teen 2011, Copelyn Jue; Canicka Cabarras, a television host for Disney; Ed Stevens, father of Julianne Ann Stevens Taft, the first Miss Cobb County’s Outstanding Teen 2001; and Pam Carter, a former 30-year volunteer of the Miss Georgia Organization.
Evening entertainment included Pre-Pro from the Sandy Springs Theatre Conservatory. Fox5 meteorologist and Miss Cobb County 1993 Joanne Feldman emceed the event.
Other than top awards, scholarship winners included:
Miss Cobb County
♦ Taylor Burrell, first runner-up: $1,000 cash scholarship
♦ Tara Schiphof, second runner-up: $750 cash scholarship
♦ Grace Gebara, third runner-up: $500 cash scholarship
♦ Kaleigh Griswell, fourth runner-up: $250 cash scholarship, $500 Taylor Voyles STEM Scholarship and $200 Lace Larrabee Miss Congeniality Award
Miss Cobb County’s Outstanding Teen
♦ Rebecca Zhang, first runner-up: $250 cash scholarship and $200 Charles Chinnis Evening Gown Scholarship
♦ Melanie Zhang, second runner-up: $100 cash scholarship
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.