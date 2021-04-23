Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Sun and clouds mixed. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.