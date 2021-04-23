Jay and Cecilia Wallace, the owners of Adventure Outdoors, 2500 South Cobb Drive in Smyrna, announced a new partnership with Smyrna American Legion Post 160, 160 Legion Drive in Smyrna.
“I am excited to announce that our business will engage in a long term partnership with our local American Legion Post to help and support veterans,” said Jay Wallace.
“We owe our Veterans so much," said Cecilia Wallace. "It seems right to give them our love and support. Our community has thousands of veterans living here. American Legion Post 160 is a natural partner for our efforts to honor and help veterans.”
To kick off their partnership with American Legion Post 160, the Wallaces made a major donation to the Post on April 20. Most of the $10,000 donation was used to pay off the long term debt of the Post. Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton and Mayor Pro Tem Tim Gould along with other City and American Legion dignitaries were present.
The American Legion Department of Georgia Honor Guard also had a fire going in the U.S. Flag retirement pit outside where the Post held a "Burn the Department Loan Documents" to celebrate paying off the loan a year early.
The Wallaces hope their donation will inspire other local businesses to also support Post 160 and the veterans in the community. Jay Wallace says he is happy to meet with other local business owners to talk about ways to work together to help American Legion Post 160.
“Adventure Outdoors has been a major force in the local community for decades," said Post 160 Commander Wade Lnenicka. "This new partnership is a wonderful thing. We greatly appreciate the support of our mission, which is to help and serve veterans. Having such outstanding community support is very important. Military members and veterans appreciate knowing that the people back home support them.”
For more information, call 770-436-2501 or visit www.alpost160.com.
