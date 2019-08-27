Cobb County Master Gardener Joe Washington will present Adaptive Gardening on Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. at the new North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw.
The free program will feature tools, techniques and resources for adapting the home environment for gardening.
Washington, original host of HGTV’s Ground Breakers landscape show and former Atlanta TV news and sports anchor, speaks frequently on adaptive gardening for seniors and people with disabilities, and other gardening topics.
The library opens to the public for the first time on Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. The ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for the new library is slated for Sept. 5 at 2 p.m.
For more information, call 770-801-5320 or 770-801-5321.
