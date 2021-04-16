Acworth will have a Memorial Day ceremony to honor those who have given their lives in service to the country on May 29 at 10:00 a.m. in Cauble Park at Patriots Point.
Veterans and current servicemen will pay tribute to brave men and women who have fought and died for the nation. Engraved pavers dedicated to those who have served in the armed forces that have been purchased since the previous Veterans Day will be presented at the event.
For more information, visit www.acworthparksandrecreation.org.
