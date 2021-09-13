The City of Acworth's Halloween JamBOOree will be Oct. 23 from 3 to 7 p.m. on the large field in front of the playground at Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee Street.
For a minimal charge, each child can participate in many different carnival type games and activities where they can win candy and prizes. Costume contests, divided by age group, will be held throughout the event. There will also be a free train ride and petting zoo.
For more information, visit www.acworthparksandrecreation.org.
